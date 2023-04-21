How to collect hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Time Warp on Coachella Island in Fortnite

Collect hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Time Warp on Coachella Island is currently an active event challenge in Fortnite.

As part of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2's Coachella event, players have the opportunity to jump into Coachella Island and earn XP.

Here's how to collect hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Time Warp on Coachella Island, and what you'll get for doing so.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Launch Gameplay Trailer

How to collect hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Time Warp on Fortnite's Coachella Island

The 'Collect hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Time Warp on Coachella Island' challenge in Fortnite is relatively simple to complete. First, look for Coachella Island in the Discover Tab, or by inputting the Island Code: 5449-4207-1280. Once you've loaded into the Lobby, look to your right to find a Fast Travel station.

Fast Travel to Parkour Island and then move forward to find the Mirage Time Warp gate. Walk through it to enter the time warp. All you need to do now is find five hidden Music Notes. They're not exactly hidden, so just move from room to room collecting them as you go. There's easily 20 to collect in this zone, so just keep an eye out for floating Music Notes.

If you're having trouble with the parkouring aspect of this challenge, just throw yourself off of the edge three times to get a Grapple hook. This can be used to easily grab Music Notes. Once you've collected five Music Notes, you will have completed the challenge. Either reach the end of the time warp, or use the Remote Device in your inventory to return to Parkour Island.

You'll get 15K XP upon completion, as well as progress towards the overall Fortnite Coachella challenge log.

Have fun exploring the Mirage Time Warp in Fortnite!