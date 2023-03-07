Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date confirmed, first look at upcoming battle pass skin

After rumour upon rumour upon leak, Fortnite has finally confirmed chapter 4 season 2 will kick off this Friday, 10th March.

In a brief tweet, the team shared this new season will be dubbed "MEGA", and teased it has all been "made with precision".

As well as these little titbits, there was also accompanying media of a Battle Pass character, that fans have stated is likely named Thunder.

You can see them in the header image above.

The current Fortnite season is due to come to an end tomorrow - Wednesday, 8th March. The game's official Twitter account has stated it plans to go into downtime for Fortnite MEGA Chapter 4 Season 2 on 10th March, at 2am ET. That's 7am GMT.

To clarify any confusion, we plan to go into downtime for #FortniteMEGA Chapter 4 Season 2 on March 10 @ 2 AM ET. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 7, 2023

