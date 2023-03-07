If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date confirmed, first look at upcoming battle pass skin

Mega news.

Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

After rumour upon rumour upon leak, Fortnite has finally confirmed chapter 4 season 2 will kick off this Friday, 10th March.

In a brief tweet, the team shared this new season will be dubbed "MEGA", and teased it has all been "made with precision".

As well as these little titbits, there was also accompanying media of a Battle Pass character, that fans have stated is likely named Thunder.

You can see them in the header image above.

The current Fortnite season is due to come to an end tomorrow - Wednesday, 8th March. The game's official Twitter account has stated it plans to go into downtime for Fortnite MEGA Chapter 4 Season 2 on 10th March, at 2am ET. That's 7am GMT.

For all other leaks and rumours surrounding Fortnite's upcoming season, you can check out our guide here.

