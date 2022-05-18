If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 7 news to come in June, says Tetsuya Nomura

Is a franchise livestream on the way?
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Final Fantasy 7 news will come next month, according to director Tetsuya Nomura.

During a Japanese livestream covering the mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, Nomura mentioned that news would be coming next month as part of the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary.

Presumably this could be news on part two of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as other projects in the works.

Watch on YouTube

Resetera user Xenosaga noted Nomura's comment, as have users on Twitter.

The news follows Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida promising a trailer for that game would be coming soon.

Could we see news on both games next month as some sort of Final Fantasy livestream? Or will these PlayStation console exclusives be revealed by Sony in a State of Play?

Back in January, Square Enix shared a message from the Final Fantasy 7 directors to begin celebrations of the game's 25th anniversary. Yoshinori Kitase, Final Fantasy 7 director and Remake project producer, later added that news of part two would arrive this year.

Final Fantasy 16 news, meanwhile, was planned for this spring. Yoshida has since stated he hopes the new game brings back lapsed players.

Rest assured Eurogamer will be covering any and all news on both games once revealed.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch