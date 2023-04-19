Five of The Best: Swords

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters. It's a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also a series about you having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Is there a more romanticised weapon than the sword? Think of all the iconic stories from fantasy and beyond: they're littered with them, with Excaliburs, Narsils, Lightsabers, that one that Lion-O has in Thundercats. Stories are built around them. So what better weapon to have you swoosh around in a game than a sword.