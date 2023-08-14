Microsoft confirms Final Fantasy 7 Remake post was a mistake, not a tease

Xbox has confirmed that a Father's Day post from its Brazilian social media account which included Final Fantasy 7 Remake was posted in error, and "included a title not available on Xbox".

Microsoft's Xbox Brazil account on X, formerly Twitter, yesterday posted a Father's Day message featuring celebrated dads in gaming from various Xbox titles - and also one other: Barrett from Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The post was then swiftly deleted, causing fans to speculate that perhaps the game may have been included as a tease for it appearing on Xbox consoles (thanks, The Gamer).

But while that may happen at some point in the future, Xbox has confirmed to Eurogamer the post was made in error.

"The image was posted in error and removed as it included a title not available on Xbox," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Still, the game coming to Xbox consoles isn't so farfetched an idea. While few games from the series are currently playable on Xbox, Final Fantasy 14 is on its way to Xbox consoles next year.

That announcement was made at the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest in Vegas last month, from Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu.

Kiryu noted at the time that other games would be heading to the platform - we just don't know which games or when.