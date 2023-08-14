If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft confirms Final Fantasy 7 Remake post was a mistake, not a tease

It's "not available on Xbox".

Barrett in Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Image credit: Square Enix
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Xbox has confirmed that a Father's Day post from its Brazilian social media account which included Final Fantasy 7 Remake was posted in error, and "included a title not available on Xbox".

Microsoft's Xbox Brazil account on X, formerly Twitter, yesterday posted a Father's Day message featuring celebrated dads in gaming from various Xbox titles - and also one other: Barrett from Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The post was then swiftly deleted, causing fans to speculate that perhaps the game may have been included as a tease for it appearing on Xbox consoles (thanks, The Gamer).

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Summer Games Fest 2023 Trailer BreakdownWatch on YouTube

But while that may happen at some point in the future, Xbox has confirmed to Eurogamer the post was made in error.

"The image was posted in error and removed as it included a title not available on Xbox," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Still, the game coming to Xbox consoles isn't so farfetched an idea. While few games from the series are currently playable on Xbox, Final Fantasy 14 is on its way to Xbox consoles next year.

That announcement was made at the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest in Vegas last month, from Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu.

Kiryu noted at the time that other games would be heading to the platform - we just don't know which games or when.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch