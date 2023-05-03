Five of the Best: Mini-games

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters. It's a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also a series about you having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

I know what you're thinking: Alpha Protocol. You loved the hacking mini-game and you don't think another game can top it. It's understandable - it's hard to match perfection!