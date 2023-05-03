If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Five of the Best: Mini-games

Micro machines.

Final Fantasy 7 hero Cloud Strife on the back of a bulky motorbike, sword drawn - and scraping along the floor. He's not wearing a helmet and I don't know how advisable it is to drive with that sword. It's an accident waiting to happen.
Square Enix / FF7 Remake
Robert Purchese avatar
Feature by Robert Purchese Senior Staff Writer
Additional contributions by Ed Nightingale, Liv Ngan, Tom Phillips, and Wesley Yin-Poole
Published on

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters. It's a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also a series about you having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

I know what you're thinking: Alpha Protocol. You loved the hacking mini-game and you don't think another game can top it. It's understandable - it's hard to match perfection!

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free browsing experience, supporter-only articles and videos, merch discounts, and much more - for only £2.99/$2.99 a month!

Support us View supporter archive
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch