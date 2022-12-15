If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo announces Smash Bros. Sephiroth and Kazuya amiibo release date

Xenoblade Chronicles 2's Pyra and Mythra to follow.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on

There may be no more new characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (and series creator Masahiro Sakurai can finally take a bit of a break), but that doesn't mean the series is quite finished yet.

For fans looking to complete their amiibo collection, there's now an official release date for Final Fantasy 7's Sephiroth and Tekken's Kazuya Mishima.

Minecraft's Steve and Alex were the most recent amiibo to be released, after they were delayed to September earlier this year.

Watch on YouTube
Kazuya's reveal trailer - even the cute charms of Kirby won't stop him from being thrown off a cliff.

Sephiroth and Kazuya will be released on 13th January. The announcement was made on Twitter, accompanied by videos showing the figurines off. Sephiroth of course has his signature one wing, and his sword Masamune is sticking out from beneath those billowing, luscious locks. Kazuya is in his regular form, complete with a red left pupil (those eyebrows are on fleek too).

Pyra and Mythra will also be released at some point next year, with Nintendo yet to release more specifics about when they can be expected.

This just leaves one fighter left to be announced officially for the Smash Bros. amiibo line. We've heard nothing about an amiibo for Sora from Kingdom Hearts, who was added as the final DLC character in October last year.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Reporter Intern

Liv is Eurogamer's reporter intern. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch