Final Fantasy 16's dog is named Torgal and could be a party member

The first trailer for Final Fantasy 16 introduced lead characters Clive and Joshua, as well as a cute dog. Now, that dog has a name.

Producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed to IGN that the dog is named Torgal and he may even be a party member.

"Well, let's just say he's more wolf than dog - and his name is 'Torgal'," said Yoshida. "As for him being a party member, you'll just have to wait and see. We'll have more info on parties soon."

Watch on YouTube Final Fantasy 16 Awakening trailer.

As Final Fantasy fan and streamer Aitai Kimochi notes, the etymology of the name could be Norse: 'tor' relates to Thor while 'gal' means protector.

So the cute dog’s name in FF16 is Torgal!



A quick Google search of the etymology shows a possible Nordic meaning, with “tor” meaning “Thor,” God of Thunder, and “gal” meaning “protector.”



Put together, it can potentially mean “under the protection of the God of Thunder.” ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nJD0jimyLu — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 23, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's a fitting name for a wolf and lines up with Yoshida's claims the latest game in the series is inspired by European medieval fantasy.

To me, it all seems very Game of Thrones. But then, I know nothing Clive Snow.

Either way, Torgal joins a long line of Final Fantasy pups: from Renoa's Angelo in Final Fantasy 8, to Rufus Shinra's pet Dark Star in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Lunafreya's Umbra and Pryna in Final Fantasy 15.

Yoshida has also confirmed that Clive will be joined by AI-driven party members in combat and the game won't be open world.