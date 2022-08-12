Final Fantasy 14's Buried Memory Patch 6.2 has a release date

Patch 6.2 for Final Fantasy 14 - named Buried Memory - will release on 23rd August.

The update will add a fresh batch of story missions, as well as a farming sim mode called Island Sanctuary.

An epic new trailer for the patch includes plenty of gameplay (and Endwalker story spoilers) from across the update, and some cute dancing Loporrits - moon bunnies for the uninitiated.

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.2 - Buried Memory

The release date news was announced in the latest Letter from the Producer series.

It gave a glimpse into the casual, solo Island Sanctuary mode where players can expect to gather materials, plant crops, catch and care for animals (and name them!), landscape the terrain, build facilities, sell crafts, release minions to roam around the island, and more.

It's also pretty sizeable.

a quick preview of your island (it's big)

For more cute animals, a weeklong Mogchute Farm livestream will take place from Mudchute Farm in London from 15th - 19th August on the Final Fantasy 14 Twitch channel.

Just look at that little chocobo!

Elsewhere PvP was discussed, including matching adjustments and the return of Hidden Gorge. The current season of Crystalline Conflict will close with the release of this new patch, where season three will eventually begin.

Other updates coming in Patch 6.2 include a new dungeon and trial, a new eight-player Pandæmonium raid (Abyssos), new variant dungeons, and an extension of the Duty Support system that allows players to solo duties - now five additional dungeons from A Realm Reborn and Heavensward are included.

Some jobs will additionally see minor adjustments, and both new adorable mounts and housing furnishings are on the way.

You can watch the whole Letter from the Producer video on YouTube.