Final Fantasy 14 hopes this poster will persuade you to "voluntarily return" any "accidental" lottery deposits

Final Fantasy 14 is hoping that a cute poster will persuade players to "voluntarily return" any mistaken housing lottery deposits.

In a broader update about the 6.2 patch, the Final Fantasy 14 development team finally confirmed plans "to address a recent issue with the housing lottery system".

"An NPC by which players may voluntarily return the deposit they were accidentally refunded has been added," the update states, above an image of three cute apology posters starring Namazu and Lalafell.

"Players may speak with the Housing Lottery Clerk in Empyreum (X:10.2 Y:10.2) to voluntarily return their deposit," it explains (thanks, TheGamer). "The amount returned will be compensated with an exchange of an item."

Final Fantasy 14 producer and director, Naoki Yoshida apologised to fans earlier this year when ongoing issues with the MMORPG's new housing lottery system prevented players from winning any land.

The team explained that the broken housing lottery feature meant players were told that their bids were unsuccessful because there "were no participants in this lottery" when there was, or that the winning number is "0"... even though no player could be assigned that number.

At the time, Yoshida said that due to the "extensive and persistent" trouble, the company had "no intention of performing a data rollback to forcibly rescind any refunded gil" but did suggest that players may be asked to "voluntarily return housing deposits" at a later date.

On the plus side, Final Fantasy 14 is keeping the rest of Square Enix afloat as the publisher announces declining financial results in its latest report.