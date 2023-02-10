If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Square Enix suspends Final Fantasy 14 housing demolition following devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake

"Our hearts go out to those who were affected."

Square Enix has suspended Final Fantasy 14 housing demolition following the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake.

More than 21,000 people are now known to have died after Monday's earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

In response, Square Enix announced it had temporarily suspended automatic housing demolition on the game's European realms. This means all Chaos and Light worlds have paused demolition timers.

"From all of us on the FF14 development and management team, our hearts go out to those who were affected by the massive earthquake that occurred in southeastern Turkey on Monday, February 6," the developer said.

"Due to the damages and other factors, we have decided to temporarily suspend the automatic demolition of estates.

"The timer has been stopped again after a short period in light of the damage and circumstances of the people affected by the disaster. We ask for your consideration and understanding."

Square Enix added it will monitor the situation in the coming days and let players know when it has decided to turn auto-demolition on again.

"It is our sincere hope that recovery is swift, and those of you who were affected will be able to rejoin us in Eorzea soon."

The British Red Cross is running an appeal to help people affected by the earthquake. You can donate here.

