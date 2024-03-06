Long read: Who is qualified to make a world?

Final Fantasy 14 gets official Xbox release date

Ahead of Dawntrail this summer.

Ed Nightingale
Final Fantasy 14 now has an official release date on Xbox.

The game is already playable on Microsoft's console through the open beta, after which we expected an official release date.

Now we know: the full release will be on 21st March.

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail full trailerWatch on YouTube

What's more, a starter edition of the game will be available through Game Pass Ultimate perks, but must be claimed between 21st March and 19th April.

As previously reported, the full game will require Xbox users be subscribed to Game Pass Core or Ultimate, which differs to PlayStation where a PS Plus account isn't required.

The Xbox launch was first announced at the Fan Fest event in Las Vegas where Xbox boss Phil Spencer took to the stage.

The launch comes ahead of the release of next expansion Dawntrail, aiming for some time this summer.

