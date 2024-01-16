Final Fantasy 14 Online's Xbox open beta launch announced then unannounced by Microsoft

It looks like the wait for Final Fantasy 14 Online on Xbox X/S could be ending very soon; Microsoft today announced that an open beta for the acclaimed MMORPG was now "officially available" before yanking the post and tweeting to say it had "incorrectly" shared the news.

Final Fantasy 14 has been a long time coming to Xbox; it launched for PC and PlayStation back in 2013, but it wasn't until last summer that Microsoft and developer Square Enix confirmed it'd finally be making the leap to Xbox - specifically Xbox Series X/S consoles - in "spring 2024".

At the time, Microsoft said Final Fantasy 14 Online's full Xbox arrival would be preceded by an open beta, planned to coincide with the game's patch 6.5X. And with Patch 6.55 out today, 16th January, signs suggest Final Fantasy 14's Xbox open beta is imminent.

Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion launches this summer.

Microsoft initially shared its Final Fantasy 14 open beta launch announcement in a post on Xbox Wire earlier today. "It's been a long old journey," it wrote, "but we're thrilled to finally be able to say critically acclaimed Online RPG Final Fantasy 14 Online is officially available on Xbox Series X/S!"

"Today's launch into Open Beta brings all the content available in the Free Trial to Xbox Series X/S," it continued. "This means you can enjoy the entirety of A Realm Reborn as well as the award-winning Heavensward and Stormblood expansions up to level 70, with no restrictions on playtime!"

But no sooner had Microsoft set Xbox Final Fantasy fans' hearts a-racing, the announcement was pulled, with Xbox Wire quickly following up with a statement on social media. "We incorrectly posted news this morning regarding the Final Fantasy 14 Online Open Beta," it wrote. "We'll follow-up with the correct date when available. We apologise for any confusion".

So when might that "correct date" finally emerge? Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but it wouldn't be much of surprise see Final Fantasy 14 Online's open beta getting the "And it's available now!" treatment during this week's Xbox Developer Direct. The showcase airs this Thursday, 18th January, at 8pm UK time, and appearances from Avowed, Hellblade 2, Ara: History Untold, and MachineGames' long-awaited Indiana Jones project are already confirmed.