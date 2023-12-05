Feebas 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Milotic preview in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Fish Pokémon. That, admittedly, doesn’t narrow it down - it’s specifically about the world’s ugliest Pokémon. That means that this week’s event is your opportunity to catch a perfect Feebas in Pokémon Go.

Feebas is a weird choice for a December Spotlight Hour. It has nothing to do with Christmas, it’s not an Ice-type Pokémon and it’s pretty bad in Pokémon Go.

This week’s Spotlight Hour event comes with the perfect bonus for it though: double catch candy. It takes 100 Feebas Candy to evolve your ugly fish into Milotic, so if you’re yet to add this to your Pokédex, this is a great chance to rack up Candy pretty quickly.

Remember, if you’ve already had your fill of Feebas, this bonus that it applies to all Pokémon, including Research rewards and Raid bosses.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Feebas 100% perfect IV stats

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Feebas with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Feebas based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Feebas:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 235 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 255 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Milotic good in PVP?

No, it’s pretty bad. It’s a bulky Water-type, which is fine, but it has nothing that makes it stand out from the rest of the very waterlogged field. When you’re trying to compete against the likes of Blastoise and Kyogre, which simply have better stats and moves, there is no possible reason to run Milotic in PVP.

If you’re desperate to give it a shot in Go Battle League, you’ll want your Milotic to run Dragon Tail, Surf and Blizzard. This is not an exciting move set when you’ve got the likes of Blastoise and Feraligatr flexing in the corner...

In Great League this set of moves will net you wins against Sableye, Shadow Gligar, Clodsire, Mandibuzz and Swampert. Losses will come from Medicham, Lickitung, Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Alolan Sandslash and Umbreon.

In Ultra League, you’re looking at wins against Charizard, Talonflame, Golisopod, Giratina and Greninja. Losses come from Cresselia, Poliwrath, Jellicent, Swampert and Steelix.

For once, we have a Pokémon you could run in Master League if you were desperate, but you shouldn’t expect to win if you’re going to insist on playing on Hard Mode. You can beat Mamoswine, Garchomp, Gyarados and Giratina. Losses will come from Dialga, Mewtwo, Dragonite, Metagross and Excadrill — so the good stuff.

The Season of Timeless Travels has arrived in Pokémon Go! During it, take the time to try out Routes and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Is there a shiny Feebas in Pokémon Go?

Yes, shiny Feebas was released back in January 2019, as part of a Limited Research event!

Everything in Feebas’s evolution line is a Water-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Feebas look like?

As you can see below, shiny Feebas swaps its blue and yellow colour scheme for a steel and purple look. It may be a bad Pokémon, but it’s not a bad shiny!.

Shiny Milotic is where things get sweet. The 'hair' swaps from pink to lilac, with the eyes following suit, changing from dak red to dark blue. The tail is the most notable change, swapping from sky blue to gold. If you’re a fan of snakes, you’ll surely dig the Chinese beauty snake vibes that Shiny Milotic gives off. We’re certainly a big fan.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thanks to Reddit user EgaTehPro for the preview.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Feebas in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch candy bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Feebas caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base three.

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Feebas caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base three. This bonus also extends to your research rewards. Remember, you don’t need to catch these Pokémon when you complete the task; if you run away from a reward Pokémon, it is added to a 'bank' of up to 200 Pokémon you can save for times like this, or when you want to maximise a Star Piece or Lucky Egg bonus.

If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Feebas Candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and add its evolution to your Pokédex.

Thanks to Feebas being a Water-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Check back next week to see Seel sitting in the spotlight!

Good luck finding a perfect Feebas!