Fatal Fury returns, after more than 20 years

Terrybly good news.
News by Tom Phillips
Fatal Fury artwork.

SNK's classic fighting series Fatal Fury is getting a new entry.

Announced this weekend during Evo 2022, the as-yet untitled new Fatal Fury game will be the first for more than two decades.

"New Fatal Fury / Garou is green-lit!" a teaser video proclaimed, alongside a glimpse of fresh artwork.

Fatal Fury announcement teaser.

SNK followed up this announcement with further confirmation in a tweet - though little more information was offered.

"Legends never die..." SNK wrote. "After more than 20 years, Fatal Fury / Garou is coming back! Finally, the long-awaited sequel has been green-lit!"

Fatal Fury has remained dormant since 1999 entry Mark of the Wolves, though star Terry Bogard has popped up several times since.

Bogard was a guest character in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and has appeared alongside other Fatal Fury faces in the King of Fighters series.

There's no word yet on when this new Fatal Fury will be released, or what platforms it might materialise on.

Elsewhere at Evo 2022 we got a tease for Tekken 8 and two characters confirmed for Street Fighter 6, including Kimberly, the series' first playable African American woman.

