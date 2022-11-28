Fan creating 60fps mod for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A Pokémon fan is creating a 60fps mod for Scarlet and Violet that significantly boosts performance.

The mod, created by theboy181, is not yet complete or publicly available, but videos have been posted on Twitter showing the smoother frame rate.

Of course, this is all happening on a PC emulator rather than the Switch directly.

Watch on YouTube Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet - DF Tech Review

Even so, the results are hugely impactful. The first video shows the player riding through first town Los Platos before entering a battle. There is not a single hiccup.

A second video shows a Tera Raid battle and it's silky smooth.

pic.twitter.com/442la98fuQ — theboy181 (@theboy181) November 27, 2022

It's not yet clear when the mod from theboy181 will be available.

It's clear, though, that the games on Switch would require considerable patching to get even close to that result.

As Digital Foundry wrote, it's not just the frame rate but pop-in, poor textures, bugs, and other technical failures.

"Ultimately, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are comprehensive technical failures. Embarrassing artwork, terrible draw distance, poor performance, mediocre image quality, and a litany of bugs plague this pair of very troubled games. Pokémon fans deserve better," reads the Digital Foundry review.

This isn't the first mod for the pair of games though: you can remove Ed Sheeran's song if you want to.