This Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mod removes all traces of Ed Sheeran

It replaces him with Wada Koji "(may he rest in peace)".
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

A new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mod removes all traces of Ed Sheeran from the game.

As spotted by GamesRadar+, the newly released mod - simply called "Remove Sheeran" - does exactly what it says on the tin, deleting Sheeran's tracks from the credits and replacing it with a track from the late notable Japanese singer, Wada Koji.

7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW.

"Removes Ed Sheeran from the game and replaces him with Wada Koji (may he rest in peace)," explains the mod's creator, before adding that as they only own Violet, the mod has yet to be tested on Scarlet. It should still work, though.

It seems not everyone is chomping at the bit to de-Sheeran their games, though; at the time of writing, it's only had 140 downloads.

"I left Paldea feeling conflicted," Lottie wrote in Eurogamer's Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review, in which she said "the ambition is betrayed by the performance".

Eurogamer Newscast: Should you peek at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks?

"I like the open-world gameplay, especially the level scaling, and new Pokémon, but they're entangled with a region which, despite its size, always feels slightly empty, and they're presented in graphics we know are beneath the Nintendo Switch's top performance.

"If more time and polish had been applied to Scarlet and Violet, then they could have lived up to their ambition and been the expansive world many fans, myself included, have dreamed of. Yet the Pokémon series has a schedule to follow and it waits for no Slowpoke."

