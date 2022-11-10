This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we're discussing the now-widespread leaks of new Pokémon designs from the upcoming Scarlet and Violet games.

Pokémon details always leak - often months before launch, but especially in the last few weeks as retail copies begin appearing in the wild. Should you look at spoilers? For some, uncovering the many unannounced creatures as they play is a core part of the games. For others, knowing what your new Starter Pokémon will eventually evolve into is a big deal.

Whichever side of the debate you're on, there's no doubting the level of interest in new Pokémon designs - seen this week when the final evolution of Starter cat creature Sprigatito sparked an avalanche of dubious fanart after an image was posted by a leaker. Joining me this week to share their thoughts are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Should you peek at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks?