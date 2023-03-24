If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Epic allows recreations of Fortnite's original map in new Creative mode

Peely good news.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Epic has updated its terms and conditions to allow players to recreate Fortnite's original map in the newly launched Fortnite Creative 2.0.

The new mode launched this week alongside an unveiling of the advancements in Unreal Engine 5 that power it. Of course, the first thing fans did with all that power and creativity was recreate old Fortnite maps.

That, however, is technically against Epic's terms and conditions, as recreating copyrighted intellectual property is forbidden.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

Epic has now updated those terms and conditions to make an exception for the original Fortnite Battle Royale map.

"We are as excited as you to relive the experiences we shared in the original Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 1 map, and so we are granting a special and specific exception to allow creators to publish their own remakes of the Chapter 1 maps (and only the Chapter 1 maps). Like maps built using the 'Battle Royale Island' starter island, islands recreating Chapter 1 maps will remain ineligible for monetization," reads a statement from Epic.

As Epic updates its maps with each chapter, there's no way to play the original map - until now.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch