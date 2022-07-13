Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco confirms it was hacked, "investigating" potential customer information leak

Bandai Namco has confirmed yesterday's report it was targeted by hackers, and admitted that confidential information was accessed on its servers.

There is "a possibility" this includes customer information, the publisher admitted today in a statement passed to Eurogamer.

The publisher of Dark Souls, Elden Ring and Soulcalibur is now "currently identifying the status about existence of leakage, scope of the damage, and investigating the cause," it wrote.

The attack itself took place on 3rd July, Bandai Namco has now admitted - well over a week before reports began to circulate that a ransomware group was preparing to release the data it had harvested from Bandai Namco's servers.

Today's statement does not make clear when exactly Bandai Namco realised its servers had been breached.

The company has since "taken measures" to stop further attacks and is working to strengthen security, it said, while offering apologies to anyone affected.

More details of what information was accessed will be released when Bandai Namco has investigated further, the company said.

Here's the statement in full:

"On 3rd July, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. confirmed that it experienced an unauthorised access by third party to the internal systems of several Group companies in Asian regions (excluding Japan).

"After we confirmed the unauthorised access, we have taken measures such as blocking access to the servers to prevent the damage from spreading. In addition, there is a possibility that customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in Asian regions (excluding Japan) was included in the servers and PCs, and we are currently identifying the status about existence of leakage, scope of the damage, and investigating the cause.

"We will continue to investigate the cause of this incident and will disclose the investigation results as appropriate. We will also work with external organizations to strengthen security throughout the Group and take measures to prevent recurrence.

"We offer our sincerest apologies to everyone involved for any complications or concerns caused by this incident."

Previous ransomware attacks have seen confidential documentation, video game source code and embarrassing internal communications leak from Capcom, EA and CD Projekt Red, among others.