Elden Ring pros are offering to help beat key bosses so all players can access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Elden Ring pros are helping players beat two key bosses to enable fellow Tarnished access to its recently-released DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree.

As Shadow of the Erdtree isn't accessible until you've taken out both Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood – something a surprisingly high number of Elden Ring players have yet to do – Elden Ring experts are offering their time and expertise to fell the great enemies and help players jump into the new content.

As spotted by TheGamer, the r/BeyondTheFog subreddit – a community dedicated to "online multiplayer in the Elden Ring game" where you can "request help with a boss or area or offer help with bosses and areas" – is full of friendly Tarnished offering to lend a helping hand across PC, PS5, and Xbox.

"Please... I made a new character to do the DLC, and now I have been stuck here since Thursday," implored one exhausted player stuck on Mohg. "What did I even preorder for lol."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red – which long held the record for the best-reviewed RPG expansion for Blood and Wine – recently congratulated FromSoftware for its "stellar work".

Acknowledging that Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree has stolen the accolade after eight years of riding high, The Witcher team said that whilst it had "the honour of being the best-reviewed expansion for a role-playing gaming", "Elden Ring gets to wear that crown now".

In other news, FromSoftware's Soulsborne games are notoriously difficult to beat, but creator Hidetaka Miyazaki recently said it would "break the game itself" to turn down the challenge.

"If we really wanted the whole world to play the game, we could just crank the difficulty down more and more. But that wasn't the right approach," he said. "Had we taken that approach, I don't think the game would have done what it did, because the sense of achievement that players gain from overcoming these hurdles is such a fundamental part of the experience. Turning down difficulty would strip the game of that joy - which, in my eyes, would break the game itself."

"I am still impossibly fond of Elden Ring and my time spent in its grasp, but I'm just not sure if I can share the same fullness of warmth with Shadow of the Erdtree," contributor Alexis wrote in Eurogamer's Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree review.