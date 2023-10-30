If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 TOTW 7 Predictions

Cometh the hour, cometh Erling Haaland.

Players predicted to get upgraded cards in Team of the Week 7 for EA FC 24.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Additional contributions by Markus Hensel
Published on

A new Team of the Week squad is hitting EA Sports FC 24 soon, and we've got TOTW 7 Predictions in case you're wondering who's in line for an upgrade. A few Premier League players could be getting new Ultimate Team cards, including Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland. The prolific striker was at his terrifying best in the Manchester derby at the weekend, bagging two goals and an assist for the defending EPL champions in their 3-0 win against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Staying with the Premier League, another striker who could be getting a new Team of the Week card is Eddie Nketiah. The Arsenal and England forward scored a hat-trick in the Gunners' 5-0 win against Sheffield United at the Emirates. Nketiah could also be joined by countrymen Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in the Team of the Week 7 squad. Kane scored a hat-trick as well, including a wondergoal struck from inside his own half, as Bayern Munich hammered Darmstadt 8-0 in the Bundesliga. While 20-year-old Bellingham has kept up his remarkable form since moving to Real Madrid in the summer, after scoring a match-winning double in Los Blancos' 2-1 win against Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the current La Liga season.

Among the other strong candidates for a Team of the Week 7 berth are RB Leipzig duo Loïs Openda and Xavi Simons. Both Openda and Simons, who joined the Bundesliga side in the summer, showed their class in RB Leipzig's impressive 6-0 win over Cologne at the weekend. Openda scored a double and Simons, who is on loan from French giant PSG, set-up two goals. There are plenty of other players who could also get a spot in the next TOTW squad. Find out all the players who could make it into Team of the Week 7 below.

FC 24 Team of the Week 7 predictions

Players that could get upgraded Ultimate Team cards in EA FC 24 TOTW 7.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Here's our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 7 Predictions, which lists the standout performers from the past week. Players from men's and women's leagues from around the world are in line for a place in the next Team of the Week squad. We'll have to wait and see whether our predictions come true, when the new TOTW cards launch at 6pm BST on Wednesday evening (November 1st). Until then, you can find cards from Team of the Week 6 in Ultimate Team packs.

Strikers

Bruno Fornaroli Melbourne Victory
Harry Kane Bayern Munich
Edin Džeko Fenerbahce
Hirving Lozano PSV Eindhoven
Eddie Nketiah Arsenal
Anders Dreyer Anderlecht
Crysencio Summerville Leeds United
Erling Haaland Manchester City
Kylian Mbappé PSG
Leroy Sané Bayern Munich
Denis Bouanga Los Angeles FC
Florian Sotoca Lens
Leonardo Pavoletti Cagliari
Thomas Müller Bayern Munich
Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad
Callum Wilson Newcastle United
Loïs Openda RB Leipzing
Olivier Giroud AC Milan
Haris Tabakovic Hertha BSC
Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt

Midfielders

Player Team
Georginio Wijnaldum Al-Ettifaq FC
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid
Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich
Anderson Talisca Al-Nassr
André Horta Sporting Braga
Luuk Brouwers Heerenveen
Daisuke Yokota Górnik Zabrze
Isco Sevilla
Christoph Baumgartner RB Leipzig
Kevin Stöger Bochum
Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool
Xavi Simons RB Leipzig
Sebastian Szymanski Fenerbahce
Warren Zaire-Emery PSG
Yangel Herrera Girona

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team
Ryan Hollingshead Los Angeles FC
Mattia Zanotti St. Gallen
James Tavernier Rangers
Noussair Mazraoui Bayern Munich
Ferdi Kadioglu Fenerbahce
Facundo Medina Lens
Ethan Pinnock Brentford
Takehiro Tomiyasu Arsenal
Alessandro Buongiorno Toronto FC
Daniel Muñoz Genk
De Marcos Athletic Bilbao
Lutsharel Geertruida Feyenoord
Marcel Halstenberg Hannover 96
Federico Dimarco Inter Milan
Milos Veljkovic Werder Bremen
Vasilis Barkas Utrecht
Oliver Baumann Hoffenheim

That's it for our TOTW 7 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the latest Team of the Week squad. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments