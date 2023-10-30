EA FC 24 TOTW 7 Predictions

A new Team of the Week squad is hitting EA Sports FC 24 soon, and we've got TOTW 7 Predictions in case you're wondering who's in line for an upgrade. A few Premier League players could be getting new Ultimate Team cards, including Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland. The prolific striker was at his terrifying best in the Manchester derby at the weekend, bagging two goals and an assist for the defending EPL champions in their 3-0 win against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Staying with the Premier League, another striker who could be getting a new Team of the Week card is Eddie Nketiah. The Arsenal and England forward scored a hat-trick in the Gunners' 5-0 win against Sheffield United at the Emirates. Nketiah could also be joined by countrymen Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in the Team of the Week 7 squad. Kane scored a hat-trick as well, including a wondergoal struck from inside his own half, as Bayern Munich hammered Darmstadt 8-0 in the Bundesliga. While 20-year-old Bellingham has kept up his remarkable form since moving to Real Madrid in the summer, after scoring a match-winning double in Los Blancos' 2-1 win against Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the current La Liga season.

Among the other strong candidates for a Team of the Week 7 berth are RB Leipzig duo Loïs Openda and Xavi Simons. Both Openda and Simons, who joined the Bundesliga side in the summer, showed their class in RB Leipzig's impressive 6-0 win over Cologne at the weekend. Openda scored a double and Simons, who is on loan from French giant PSG, set-up two goals. There are plenty of other players who could also get a spot in the next TOTW squad. Find out all the players who could make it into Team of the Week 7 below.

FC 24 Team of the Week 7 predictions

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

Here's our EA FC 24 Team of the Week 7 Predictions, which lists the standout performers from the past week. Players from men's and women's leagues from around the world are in line for a place in the next Team of the Week squad. We'll have to wait and see whether our predictions come true, when the new TOTW cards launch at 6pm BST on Wednesday evening (November 1st). Until then, you can find cards from Team of the Week 6 in Ultimate Team packs.

Strikers

Bruno Fornaroli Melbourne Victory Harry Kane Bayern Munich Edin Džeko Fenerbahce Hirving Lozano PSV Eindhoven Eddie Nketiah Arsenal Anders Dreyer Anderlecht Crysencio Summerville Leeds United Erling Haaland Manchester City Kylian Mbappé PSG Leroy Sané Bayern Munich Denis Bouanga Los Angeles FC Florian Sotoca Lens Leonardo Pavoletti Cagliari Thomas Müller Bayern Munich Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad Callum Wilson Newcastle United Loïs Openda RB Leipzing Olivier Giroud AC Milan Haris Tabakovic Hertha BSC Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt

Midfielders

Player Team Georginio Wijnaldum Al-Ettifaq FC Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Anderson Talisca Al-Nassr André Horta Sporting Braga Luuk Brouwers Heerenveen Daisuke Yokota Górnik Zabrze Isco Sevilla Christoph Baumgartner RB Leipzig Kevin Stöger Bochum Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool Xavi Simons RB Leipzig Sebastian Szymanski Fenerbahce Warren Zaire-Emery PSG Yangel Herrera Girona

Defenders & Goalkeepers

Player Team Ryan Hollingshead Los Angeles FC Mattia Zanotti St. Gallen James Tavernier Rangers Noussair Mazraoui Bayern Munich Ferdi Kadioglu Fenerbahce Facundo Medina Lens Ethan Pinnock Brentford Takehiro Tomiyasu Arsenal Alessandro Buongiorno Toronto FC Daniel Muñoz Genk De Marcos Athletic Bilbao Lutsharel Geertruida Feyenoord Marcel Halstenberg Hannover 96 Federico Dimarco Inter Milan Milos Veljkovic Werder Bremen Vasilis Barkas Utrecht Oliver Baumann Hoffenheim

That's it for our TOTW 7 predictions, but we'll be back on Wednesday with the latest Team of the Week squad. In the meantime, you might want to check out our guides to the best FC 24 players and the current Wonderkids.