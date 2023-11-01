If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA FC 24 RTTK Tracker: All upgrades and ratings

All the UCL, UEL, UECL and UWCL group stage players to keep an eye on.

Road to the Knockouts artwork
Image credit: EA
Markus Hensel
Guide by Markus Hensel
Published on

In our EA Sports FC 24 RTTK Tracker you can find out the current ratings of all Road to the Knockouts players, what improvements they have received and what their upgrade progression is like, as well as when and how the rating of an RTTK card can increase.

Since the group stages of the Champions League (UCL), Europa League (UEL), Europa Conference League (UECL) and Women's Champions League (UWCL) are well underway, all RTTK players have had more than enough time in EA Sports FC 24 to qualify for the upgrades.

FC 24 RTTK Upgrade Tracker

The third matchday of the UCL, UEL and UECL is over, with some clubs and players already claiming two victories in a row in the group stages. This means Konrad Laimer (85 → 86 OVR), Andre Silva (85 → 86 OVR), Erling Haaland (92 → 93 OVR), Edin Dzeko (88 → 89 OVR) and Luis Diaz (87 → 88 OVR) have all qualified for an RTTK upgrade. The upgrades went live on Friday, October 27th, 2023 at 6pm UK time in FC 24. The next upgrades could go live after the fourth matchday of the UCL (November 7th - 8th), UEL and UECL (November 9th).

In the table below we detail all the FC 24 RTTK players with their confirmed and upcoming upgrades as well as the progress of their team’s qualification to the latter stages of the competitions.

LeaguePlayerInitial OVRWinsQualifiedUpgraded OVR
UEFA Champions LeagueErling Haaland922/2-93
UEFA Champions LeagueLuka Modric912/2-92
UEFA Champions LeagueBruno Fernandes901/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueVictor Osimhen901/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueBukayo Saka891/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueOusmane Dembele891/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueAngel Di Maria880/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueMarcos Acuna880/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueLeonardo Bonucci880/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueDries Mertens871/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueBruno Guimaraes881/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueRodrigo de Paul861/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueAndre Silva852/2-86
UEFA Champions LeagueKonrad Laimer852/2-86
UEFA Champions LeagueLois Openda851/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueMatteo Darmian852/2-86
UEFA Champions LeaguePierre Kalulu850/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueGiovanni Reyna841/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueMats Wieffer841/2--
UEFA Champions LeaguePedro841/2--
UEFA Champions LeaguePepe841/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueDeiver Machado831/2--
UEFA Champions LeagueSergino Dest830/2--
UEFA Europa Conference LeagueEdin Dzeko882/2-89
UEFA Europa Conference LeagueMario Gotze871/2--
UEFA Europa Conference LeagueDiego Carlos862/2-87
UEFA Europa Conference LeagueDodo841/2--
UEFA Europa Conference LeagueJordy Clasie831/2--
UEFA Europa Conference LeagueDaniel Amartey830/2--
UEFA Europa LeagueJoao Pedro871/2--
UEFA Europa LeagueLuis Diaz872/2-88
UEFA Europa LeagueHoussem Aouar862/2-87
UEFA Europa LeagueIbrahim Cissoko861/2--
UEFA Europa LeagueFrancis Coquelin851/2--
UEFA Europa LeagueJonathan Clauss851/2--
UEFA Europa LeagueHector Bellerin842/2-86
UEFA Europa LeagueMohammed Kudus841/2--
UEFA Europa LeagueNemanja Matic841/2--
UEFA Europa LeagueSteven Bergwijn840/2--
UEFA Europa LeagueKiliann Sildillia831/2--
UEFA Europa LeaguePiero Hincapie832/2-85
UEFA Europa LeagueRobert Lewandowski922/2-93
UEFA Europa LeagueJonathan David861/2--
UEFA Europa LeaguePedro Gonçalves840/2--
UEFA Women’s Champions LeagueSvenja Huth87No-No
UEFA Women’s Champions LeagueMelvine Malard86---

What is the RTTK upgrade system?

FC 24 - Bundesliga stadium
Image credit: EA Sports

The group phases of the UCL, UEL, UECL are in full swing and the Road to the Knockouts event is back in EA Sports FC 24. Although it’s not "FIFA 24", the RTTK event in FC 24 is almost exactly the same as last year.

Players chosen for the RTTK promo are given an initial one-time stat upgrade, which can then be enhanced further via two methods: the club qualifying for the latter stages of their respective competition, and how many matches the team wins during the group stages.

In total there are 46 players in the current batch of RTTK cards, encompassing players at the top level of European football, including Manchester City goal-machine Eric Haaland, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, and - for the first time ever - the women’s game is represented.

How does a player get on the RTTK?

RTTK cards are considered “live” and can be given a series of upgrades over and above the initial upgrade.

There are two “In-Form Upgrades” available to those playing in the men’s game, while women can receive three owing to the longer qualifying period of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Players will receive an upgrade to their RTTK cards if:

  • An RTTK player's team qualifies for the knockout round of the respective tournament (round of last 16 in the UCL / round of last 32 in the UEL & UECL).
  • An RTTK player's team wins 2 of their remaining group stage games in the respective tournament.
  • The team of an RTTK player qualifies for the group phase of the UWCL during the second qualifying round (Women only).

RTTK players will not receive a boost if:

  • An RTTK player's team is eliminated from the respective tournament.
  • The player changes club.
  • An RTTK player's team qualifies for the UEFA Europa League by finishing third in their UEFA Champions League group.

When will RTTK cards be upgrades go live?

If an RTTK player qualifies for an upgrade in their respective UEFA competition, their card will be upgraded to FC 24 at the end of each week (Friday) when all matchday matches in the three UEFA competitions have been completed. There is no exact time for this, but experience shows that the improvements occur shortly after the RTTK players' respective matches have ended and the results have been determined.

Topics in this article

About the Author
Markus Hensel

Markus Hensel

Contributor

