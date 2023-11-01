EA FC 24 RTTK Tracker: All upgrades and ratings

In our EA Sports FC 24 RTTK Tracker you can find out the current ratings of all Road to the Knockouts players, what improvements they have received and what their upgrade progression is like, as well as when and how the rating of an RTTK card can increase.

Since the group stages of the Champions League (UCL), Europa League (UEL), Europa Conference League (UECL) and Women's Champions League (UWCL) are well underway, all RTTK players have had more than enough time in EA Sports FC 24 to qualify for the upgrades.

FC 24 RTTK Upgrade Tracker

The third matchday of the UCL, UEL and UECL is over, with some clubs and players already claiming two victories in a row in the group stages. This means Konrad Laimer (85 → 86 OVR), Andre Silva (85 → 86 OVR), Erling Haaland (92 → 93 OVR), Edin Dzeko (88 → 89 OVR) and Luis Diaz (87 → 88 OVR) have all qualified for an RTTK upgrade. The upgrades went live on Friday, October 27th, 2023 at 6pm UK time in FC 24. The next upgrades could go live after the fourth matchday of the UCL (November 7th - 8th), UEL and UECL (November 9th).

In the table below we detail all the FC 24 RTTK players with their confirmed and upcoming upgrades as well as the progress of their team’s qualification to the latter stages of the competitions.

League Player Initial OVR Wins Qualified Upgraded OVR UEFA Champions League Erling Haaland 92 2/2 - 93 UEFA Champions League Luka Modric 91 2/2 - 92 UEFA Champions League Bruno Fernandes 90 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Victor Osimhen 90 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Bukayo Saka 89 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Ousmane Dembele 89 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Angel Di Maria 88 0/2 - - UEFA Champions League Marcos Acuna 88 0/2 - - UEFA Champions League Leonardo Bonucci 88 0/2 - - UEFA Champions League Dries Mertens 87 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Bruno Guimaraes 88 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Rodrigo de Paul 86 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Andre Silva 85 2/2 - 86 UEFA Champions League Konrad Laimer 85 2/2 - 86 UEFA Champions League Lois Openda 85 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Matteo Darmian 85 2/2 - 86 UEFA Champions League Pierre Kalulu 85 0/2 - - UEFA Champions League Giovanni Reyna 84 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Mats Wieffer 84 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Pedro 84 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Pepe 84 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Deiver Machado 83 1/2 - - UEFA Champions League Sergino Dest 83 0/2 - - UEFA Europa Conference League Edin Dzeko 88 2/2 - 89 UEFA Europa Conference League Mario Gotze 87 1/2 - - UEFA Europa Conference League Diego Carlos 86 2/2 - 87 UEFA Europa Conference League Dodo 84 1/2 - - UEFA Europa Conference League Jordy Clasie 83 1/2 - - UEFA Europa Conference League Daniel Amartey 83 0/2 - - UEFA Europa League Joao Pedro 87 1/2 - - UEFA Europa League Luis Diaz 87 2/2 - 88 UEFA Europa League Houssem Aouar 86 2/2 - 87 UEFA Europa League Ibrahim Cissoko 86 1/2 - - UEFA Europa League Francis Coquelin 85 1/2 - - UEFA Europa League Jonathan Clauss 85 1/2 - - UEFA Europa League Hector Bellerin 84 2/2 - 86 UEFA Europa League Mohammed Kudus 84 1/2 - - UEFA Europa League Nemanja Matic 84 1/2 - - UEFA Europa League Steven Bergwijn 84 0/2 - - UEFA Europa League Kiliann Sildillia 83 1/2 - - UEFA Europa League Piero Hincapie 83 2/2 - 85 UEFA Europa League Robert Lewandowski 92 2/2 - 93 UEFA Europa League Jonathan David 86 1/2 - - UEFA Europa League Pedro Gonçalves 84 0/2 - - UEFA Women’s Champions League Svenja Huth 87 No - No UEFA Women’s Champions League Melvine Malard 86 - - -

What is the RTTK upgrade system?

Image credit: EA Sports

The group phases of the UCL, UEL, UECL are in full swing and the Road to the Knockouts event is back in EA Sports FC 24. Although it’s not "FIFA 24", the RTTK event in FC 24 is almost exactly the same as last year.

Players chosen for the RTTK promo are given an initial one-time stat upgrade, which can then be enhanced further via two methods: the club qualifying for the latter stages of their respective competition, and how many matches the team wins during the group stages.

In total there are 46 players in the current batch of RTTK cards, encompassing players at the top level of European football, including Manchester City goal-machine Eric Haaland, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, and - for the first time ever - the women’s game is represented.

How does a player get on the RTTK?

RTTK cards are considered “live” and can be given a series of upgrades over and above the initial upgrade.

There are two “In-Form Upgrades” available to those playing in the men’s game, while women can receive three owing to the longer qualifying period of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Players will receive an upgrade to their RTTK cards if:

An RTTK player's team qualifies for the knockout round of the respective tournament (round of last 16 in the UCL / round of last 32 in the UEL & UECL).

An RTTK player's team wins 2 of their remaining group stage games in the respective tournament.

The team of an RTTK player qualifies for the group phase of the UWCL during the second qualifying round (Women only).

RTTK players will not receive a boost if:

An RTTK player's team is eliminated from the respective tournament.

The player changes club.

An RTTK player's team qualifies for the UEFA Europa League by finishing third in their UEFA Champions League group.

When will RTTK cards be upgrades go live?

If an RTTK player qualifies for an upgrade in their respective UEFA competition, their card will be upgraded to FC 24 at the end of each week (Friday) when all matchday matches in the three UEFA competitions have been completed. There is no exact time for this, but experience shows that the improvements occur shortly after the RTTK players' respective matches have ended and the results have been determined.