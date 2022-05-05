Dying Light gets brand new Dieselpunk DLC

Yesterday we reported that Dying Light's Hellraider DLC was getting its final update. However, despite what was first assumed (by me at least), this is not the end of Techland's plans for its Zombie platformer. Rather, the company has announced a brand new Dieselpunk DLC, which is available from today (5th May).

"Go Back in Time with the New Dieselpunk DLC, discover historical Volkan Machines equipment crafted for world-class soldiers, and enjoy their unique design in Harran," the developer teased. This DLC comes with new gear, most notably a chainsaw known as the 'Gut Render' and a serrated sword known as the 'Flesh Ripper'. With these two weapons in your armoury, you will soon be slicing and dicing your way through those zombie hoards in a breeze.

If you prefer to be less up close and personal with your prey, perhaps the 'Greaser' firearm will be more your thing. In the words of Techland, this gun is the "new definition of swiss cheese". Of course, you could always just barrel through the advancing enemies with your new wheels, aka the 'Rugged Roadster'. Check out the blood-soaked trailer for this new DLC below.

Earlier this month, Techland additionally shared a bit more about what fans can expect from its upcoming DLC for Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 lead designer Tymon Smektała has confirmed the first of the game's story based DLCs will run "parallel to the main story", and it can be started "right after Aiden arrives in The City".

Meanwhile, Dying Light 2 also recently received a new update, which added its New Game Plus mode, as well as new endgame content.