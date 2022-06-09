Techland celebrates "grand finale" of Dying Light DLC, seven years on

Techland is waving farewell to its generous and long-lived post-launch support for the original Dying Light, after seven years.

The game's Definitive Edition, which launches today, 9th June, is a digital collection of the whole game and all its 26 DLCs, including skin bundles and expansion packs, with a 70 percent discount. (A digital and physical version for Nintendo Switch will launch at a later date.)

Anyone currently holding a Platinum Edition of Dying Light will get upgraded to the Deluxe Edition for free, adding an additional five content dollops.

"This release marks an important moment in the history of Dying Light," Techland wrote in a press release shared with Eurogamer. "On the one hand, it's a showcase of seven years of immense love and support for this game; on the other, it's the grand finale of our adventures in Harran.

However - Techland then added the following, including the bold typeface:

"But then again... let's see what the future brings. And don't worry - we will keep a steady reroll of previous events for you to enjoy.

"Once again, we couldn't be happier with the amount of success and awe-inspiring memories this game has brought us - primarily because of our wonderful community. And yet, we also feel it’s the perfect time to move on and shift our focus towards brand-new adventures in the city of Villedor."

Villedor is, of course, the setting for Dying Light 2.

Last month, Techland added a Dieselpunk DLC for Dying Light, and announced that owners of the game's Standard Edition were being upgraded to its Enhanced Edition.

Back in April, Techland revealed the original Dying Light had sold 20m copies over the years, while Dying Light 2 was now on 5m.