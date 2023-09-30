If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dying Light 2's content roadmap includes cross-gen saving, nightmare difficulty, and firearms, too

"Halloween and Winter Events are also "on the horizon".

Dying Light 2 firearms
Image credit: Techland
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Techland has pulled back the cover on what's coming up for its zombie shooter, Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

In a new trailer outlining its content roadmap, the studio vowed to keep supporting the game with more activities, including co-op missions, Tower Raid, replayable GRE anomalies, and the return of Tolga and Fatin.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Exclusive Roadmap Trailer.

Players can also expect more graphic options, such as the ability to turn the bloom effect on and off, an FOV slider for Xbox Series S, and quality of life improvements to things like weapon repairing, gear and mod dismantling, and a host of new cosmetics and customisations, as well as new enemy variants.

"Get a peek at the upcoming content as well as some new mechanics such as executions and finishers, nightmare difficulty, new enemy variants, and a brief tease for firearms," the team teases.

"Halloween and Winter Events are also on the horizon, along with fresh cosmetics and customisations, new graphics options and quality of life changes, and much more."

We're also promised "more ways to kill", events and crossovers, and cross-gen saving, too. Check out teaser above for more.

ICYMI, Dying Light developer Techland recently announced a partnership with Tencent, which will see the Chinese megacorp become a majority shareholder.

Techland's CEO Paweł Marchewka said this partnership will allow the team to "move full speed ahead with the execution of the vision for [its] games", calling Tencent an "ally who has already partnered with some of the world's finest video game companies and helped them reach new heights while respecting their ways of doing things".

Techland will still retain full ownership of its IPs and maintain its "creative freedom".

Comments
