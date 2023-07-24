Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tencent to become majority shareholder in Dying Light studio Techland

Will maintain "creative freedom".

Dying Light 2
Image credit: Techland
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Dying Light developer Techland has announced a partnership with Tencent, which will become a majority shareholder.

In a blog update, Techland's CEO Paweł Marchewka said this partnership will allow the team to "move full speed ahead with the execution of the vision for [its] games", calling Tencent an "ally who has already partnered with some of the world's finest video game companies and helped them reach new heights while respecting their ways of doing things".

Techland will still retain full ownership of its IPs and maintain its "creative freedom".

Marchewka called this new partnership with the Chinese conglomerate an exciting new chapter in Techland's history.

"Whenever I think about the future of Techland, I want the best for our games, the team, and you. And while I am very proud of our achievements as an independent studio over all these years, I believe the best is yet to come," Marchewka wrote.

"We dream of turning Dying Light into the ultimate zombie game experience for players worldwide, providing you with multiple astonishing adventures and pushing the boundaries of solo and online modes to a totally new level. Our open world action-RPG in a fantasy setting is already shaping up to become something truly special, and the goal here is to make sure it will live up to the expectations for our first new IP in almost a decade."

Marchewka continued: "Can we make these dreams come true? Yes, we can. But what we realised is that the best, boldest dreams can only be achieved while working side-by-side with like-minded friends and strong partners, who share the same vision, passion, and have the willingness to back it up with their knowledge, experience, and capabilities."

Marchewka will continue to serve as Techland's CEO following this partnership.

Dying Light 2
Dying Light 2. | Image credit: Techland

If you were wondering, Techland has already put the feelers out on a potential Dying Light 3.

And that first new IP will be an open world fantasy action-RPG.

As for Tencent, earlier this year the conglomerate also made an investment into Lighthouse Games, a new studio founded by Playground Games co-founder and studio director Gavin Raeburn.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch