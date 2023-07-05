Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tencent invests in new triple-A studio from Playground Games co-founder

Studio will maintain "full control over its creative and publishing decisions."

Image credit: Lighthouse Games
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Tencent has made an investment into Lighthouse Games, a new studio founded by Playground Games co-founder and studio director Gavin Raeburn.

Raeburn left Playground Games last year, where he worked on several titles in the Forza Horizon series.

In late 2022, Raeburn founded Lighthouse Games. The studio aims to create a "new, genre-defining franchise", it says on its official website.

Our latest look at the Fable reboot during Xbox Games Showcase.Watch on YouTube

Earlier today, Lighthouse Games confirmed that technology giant Tencent has made an investment into the studio. The investment figure remains undisclosed, but in a statement accompanying the news, Lighthouse Games said it maintains "full control over its creative and publishing decision".

Raeburn thanked Tencent for its investment in another statement. "[The investment] anchors Lighthouse Games as a stable and serious contender in a sea of uncertainty," Raeburn said, referring to the studio's goal of becoming "one of the UK's top triple-A studios" amongst "significant changes" within the development scene.

The studio is currently working on a brand new, unnamed project.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch