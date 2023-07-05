Tencent invests in new triple-A studio from Playground Games co-founder

Tencent has made an investment into Lighthouse Games, a new studio founded by Playground Games co-founder and studio director Gavin Raeburn.

Raeburn left Playground Games last year, where he worked on several titles in the Forza Horizon series.

In late 2022, Raeburn founded Lighthouse Games. The studio aims to create a "new, genre-defining franchise", it says on its official website.

Our latest look at the Fable reboot during Xbox Games Showcase.Watch on YouTube

Earlier today, Lighthouse Games confirmed that technology giant Tencent has made an investment into the studio. The investment figure remains undisclosed, but in a statement accompanying the news, Lighthouse Games said it maintains "full control over its creative and publishing decision".

Raeburn thanked Tencent for its investment in another statement. "[The investment] anchors Lighthouse Games as a stable and serious contender in a sea of uncertainty," Raeburn said, referring to the studio's goal of becoming "one of the UK's top triple-A studios" amongst "significant changes" within the development scene.

The studio is currently working on a brand new, unnamed project.