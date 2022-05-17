Techland working on open world fantasy action RPG

Techland, the developer behind Dying Light, has announced it's working on a brand new open world action RPG.

While support for Dying Light 2 is set to continue for the next five years, the team has an unannounced fantasy epic in the works.

"We're very happy with what we have accomplished with the Dying Light franchise so far," said Paweł Marchewka, CEO at Techland.

"At the same time, our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity.

"While we cannot share more details about this project now, we're all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right."

The team is hiring for a number of roles on the project, suggesting it's still a ways off.

However, top talent has already been recruited from CD Projekt Red, Arkane, and Guerrilla Games. That includes Karolina Stachyra as narrative director and Arkadiusz Borowik as narrative lead, both of whom worked on The Witcher 2 and 3.

A single piece of concept art has also been released (see above), which looks to have a Central and South American influence. It's certainly more colourful than the studio's previous zombie work.

Speaking of which, Techland recently delayed story DLC for Dying Light 2 - it's now due in September.