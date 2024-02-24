Dying Light 2: Stay Human is free to play on Steam this weekend

If you like the look of Dying Light 2: Stay Human but have yet to pull the trigger, I have good news – for one weekend only, Techland is letting PC players jump into the game for free.

Showing off the "Reloaded Edition" in "all its glory", the free trial runs from now until 6pm UK time (10am PT / 1pm ET / 7pm CET) on Monday 26th February, and includes a free welcome pack with items that will remain in your inventory should you decide to visit again.

Progress will save and carry over should you wish to pick up a copy of the game later down the line, and the Reloaded Edition - which includes the first story DLC and the highly-anticipated firearms update - is currently 50 per cent off.

"There's no better time to hop into the game than now," Techland says. "The new edition contains all the best and past updates, the first story DLC called Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties, firearms, board quests, Survivor Missions and so much more!"

Unfortunately, the trial is currently only playable on Steam and not available on Epic Games Sore or console.

At the end of last year, Dying Light developer Techland recently announced a partnership with Tencent which will see the Chinese megacorp become a majority shareholder.

Techland's CEO Paweł Marchewka said this partnership will allow the team to "move full speed ahead with the execution of the vision for [its] games", calling Tencent an "ally who has already partnered with some of the world's finest video game companies and helped them reach new heights while respecting their ways of doing things".

Techland retains full ownership of its IPs and maintain its "creative freedom".