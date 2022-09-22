If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dying Light 2's Bloody Ties story DLC gets another delay

Now arriving in November.
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Developer Techland has announced another delay for Bloody Ties, Dying Light 2's long-awaited first chunk of story DLC, which is now expected to arrive on 10th November.

Bloody Ties - the first of two bits of story DLC currently confirmed as part of Dying Light 2's five year journey of post-launch support - takes players to The Carnage Hall, an old opera house said to be the "epicentre of death, wealth and absolute splendour". Here, they'll find "challenges and quests, surprising new weapon types, character interactions, and discoveries to uncover."

This initial bit of story DLC was originally expected to launch in June but was delayed to September for additional development. That date then slipped again, with Techland announcing a 13th October release date as August came to an end.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties - Announcement Trailer.

Now though, in a message shared on Twitter, the developer has pushed Bloody Ties' release back for a third time, saying it has "taken the decision to postpone the launch of Bloody Ties" into November in order to give the team "extra time to polish and squash bugs".

Bloody Ties will cost £7.99 when it launches for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC on its newly revised release date of 10th November.

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

