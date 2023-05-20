If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dying Light 2's next update plans to "ramp" things up and make it "even scarier"

"We plan to pull all the stops - gameplay mechanics, visual tricks, audio scares. Get ready!"

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Dying Light developer Techland plans to "ramp" things up in the zombie game's next update, hinting that a new "even scarier" night-time experience will make players "sh*t their pants".

With plans to "pull out all the stops - gameplay mechanics, visual tricks, and audio scares", director Tymon Smektała says the new "tense experience" will ensure that horror remains a big part of Dying Light's DNA "moving forward".

Watch on YouTube
Ian and Aoife have a spoiler-free chat about Dying Light 2.

"Horror became a huge part of Dying Light’s DNA so we’ll keep it as a part of the experience moving forward," Smektała told TheGamer.

"Our next update, planned for early summer, is focused exactly on this - we’re ramping up our night experience, making it even scarier. We hope to create a tense experience that will make our players 'shit their pants'.

"We plan to pull all the stops - gameplay mechanics, visual tricks, audio scares. Get ready!"

Techland recently marked Dying Light 2's first anniversary with news that the zombie game franchise has collectively shifted more than 30 million units.

And in case you wondered: yes, Techland has already put the feelers out on a potential Dying Light 3.

