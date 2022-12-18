If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Discover "the creative process" behind Dying Light 2's soundtrack

"I am grateful to Techland for allowing me to explore music like never before."
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Techland has released a four-part video detailing "the creative process" behind Dying Light 2 Stay Human's soundtrack.

Chopped up into bite-sized chunks, the documentary follows BAFTA-nominated composer Olivier Deriviere as he "takes you through his creative process to reveal the intricate and powerful music that brings this highly anticipated game to life".

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Behind The Music - Episode 1: OVERVIEW.

The episodic videos take you through collaboration with the team at Techland to rehearsals with the London Contemporary Orchestra to "create an enthralling soundtrack".

"The best part for me was the number of players who got in touch with me directly to express their excitement about the music," Deriviere says. "They told me about all the emotions that they felt while parkouring, fighting, building the world, and discovering the story.

"This was all that I could hope for - for players to enjoy and be immersed in the music and feel like it contributed to their gameplay immensely. I am still in awe to have received such positive feedback, more than that, I am grateful to Techland for allowing me to explore music in Dying Light 2 like never before."

Other videos in the series explore how Deriviere developed the "perfect score for parkour sequences", "enhancing narration", and "elevating action-packed fight scenes".

Bloody Ties, Dying Light 2's long-awaited first chunk of story DLC, is out now.

The first of two bits of story DLC currently confirmed as part of Dying Light 2's five-year journey of post-launch support, Bloody Ties takes players to The Carnage Hall, an old opera house said to be the "epicentre of death, wealth and absolute splendour". Here, they'll find "challenges and quests, surprising new weapon types, character interactions, and discoveries to uncover."

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch