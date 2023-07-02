Dying Light 2 teams up with The Walking Dead for a "thrilling" crossover event

Good news, Zombie fans – two of the genre's biggest IPs, Dying Light and The Walking Dead, are partnering up for a "thrilling" crossover event.

Right now the details are scarce, but Techland popped up on Twitter to inform fans that it was "joining forces" with Skybound's The Walking Dead for a new event in which you'll get to "survive, scavenge, and slay the undead like never before".

"We know a thing or two about fighting the undead," the official Twitter account for The Walking Dead responded, although neither account told us what the event will entail, nor when we can expect to play it – we've just been asked to "stay tuned for more info".

Techland recently marked Dying Light 2's first anniversary with news that the zombie game franchise has collectively shifted more than 30 million units.

And in case you wondered: yes, Techland has already put the feelers out on a potential Dying Light 3, but not before Techland implements plans to "ramp" things up, hinting that its new "even scarier" night-time experience will make players "sh*t their pants".