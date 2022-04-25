Dying Light 2 gets New Game Plus mode this week

This week's Dying Light 2 update adds its New Game Plus mode, as well as new endgame content.

Patch 1.3.0. launches this Wednesday, 27th April and allows you to carry over your character progression and equipment to a new adventure (though Nighrunners tools like the grappling hook and paraglider will still have to be obtained through the story).

You'll also be able to find 30 new inhibitors to further max out your health and stamina.

Enemies will scale to your already-robust level, with special tough encounters and a new equest "Something Big Has Been Here". Sounds ominous.

Developer Techland says new challenges and encounters will grant weapons with the Legendary rarity, while there's also a new parkour medal platinum medal.

The patch also adds a FOV slider on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and fixes various outstanding bugs.

Last week, Techland revealed Dying Light 2 had now sold 5m copies since its launch at the start of February. That's a solid start for the game - though last week we also heard its predecessor had now notched up a stunning 20m copies over the years.

Up next are two story DLC releases, alongside more weapons and events. And of course, there's still the delayed Switch version to come later this year.