Disney Dreamlight Valley's Toy Story realm gets December release date

Disney Dreamlight Valley's second major content update has a release date, and its new Toy Story realm - featuring the likes of Buzz Lightyear and Woody - will be opening its doors to visitors on 6th December.

Dreamlight Valley players first got a look at the life-sim adventure's new Toy Story realm - a recreation of Andy's childhood bedroom, as seen in the movies - back in September, during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.

At the time, it was revealed players would be teaming up with Woody and Buzz for a "brand-new Toy Story adventure" when the realm released. A selection of Buzz and Woody inspired cosmetics were also teased, but full details of the update are still to be shared.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Toy Story update will be available across all platforms - that is, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch - when it launches on 6th December.

It'll be the game's second major content expansion since launching into early access back in September. Its first, the Scars Kingdom update, arrived last month, introducing the titular Lion King villain and a new underground mine area.