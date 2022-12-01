If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Disney Dreamlight Valley adds Stitch, Christmas content next week

Alongside Toy Story update.
Disney Dreamlight Valley.

In a nice surprise, Disney Dreamlight Valley's promised December update has been significantly bolstered - with the addition of Stitch (from Lilo and Stich) and a variety of Christmas extras, all on top of the previously-announced Toy Story expansion.

Stitch will be the third new character included in the free update, after Toy Story's Woody and Buzz, as the popular Disney Pixar live service life simulation continues to grow in size.

The update will also add winter outfits for your character and for NPCs (Merlin will dress up as Santa), the ability to build snowmen (how very Frozen), set up campfires and cook marshmallows.

Next week's update will also let you visit Andy's bedroom, via the game's new Toy Story realm.

All of this will be wrapped up together in Disney Dreamlight Valley's December update, which will be titled "Missions in Uncharted Space". I guess it makes sense that Buzz may be interested in Stitch, considering the latter's extra-terrestrial origins...

Disney Dreamlight Valley first launched in September via paid early access on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Alternatively, you can play as part of a Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Last month saw the game get its first major expansion, Scar's Kingdom, which added Halloween items, the Lion King's big baddie, and a new underground mine area.

