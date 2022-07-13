Our top budget gaming mouse is more than 50% off for Prime Day

The SteelSeries Rival 3 is one of the best budget gaming mice you can buy, and it's currently less than half price at just £17.09 from Amazon. And our US readers don't miss out on this deal either, where it's available for just $17.99.

Don't be fooled thinking anything's been skimped here because of the price. You get the same sensor and materials as more expensive SteelSeries mice, providing surprisingly excellent build quality and performance despite the budget price point. The Rival 3 also weighs just 77g, so it's right in line with the recent trend towards lighter mice in competitive gaming circles.

If you're willing to push your budget a little more, the Razer Viper is available at a Prime Day discount for just £30. That's a massive £50 saving over the standard retail price. The Ultimate version is also discounted at Amazon US, where it's priced at $60, over 50 percent off. The Viper weighs even less at 72g, higher-end optical switches and a longer list of features, making it a great alternative if your budget is a bit higher.

