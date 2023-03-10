How to unlock Vexcaliber and complete the secret mission The Variable in Destiny 2
Become the one true king of slaying Vex with this Exotic Glaive.
Vexcaliber is an Exotic Glaive in Destiny 2. It debuted as part of the Lightfall Expansion, and is part of the hidden quest The Variable, and a secret mission called //node.ovrd.AVALON//, or Avalon for short.
This Glaive has a uniquely powerful defensive capability. Casting it’s shield generates a protective void overshield around you and nearby teammates.
This page will detail how to get Vexcaliber in Destiny 2, including how to unlock the Avalon mission, and how to complete the Variable Quest.
On this page:
How to find the Avalon mission in Destiny 2
In order to earn Vexcaliber you must unlock and complete a secret mission called //node.ovrd.AVALON//, better known as Avalon.
To start the quest you need to visit The Gulch in the EDZ, and touch six Data Nodes. Once you touch the first node a timer starts, and you will have 30 seconds to hit the next node. They can be done in any order, and you can repeat your attempt if you run out of time.
The six Nodes are in these locations:
- One under the highway overpass near the fast travel point.
- In the Southeast corner of the map, in an upper area near a some logs.
- At the Northeast edge of the map, on a road sign above some destroyed road.
- At the Center of the North edge of the map, near some trees.
- Close to dead-center of the middle of The Gulch, near a grove of dead trees.
- Close to dead-center of the middle of The Gulch, near a grove of dead trees.
Once you’ve found all six nodes a portion of the sky will be filled with Vex data. Under this point is a cave. Enter it, and a Harpy will be waiting to start you on the //node.ovrd.AVALON, or Avalon mission.
The Season of the Seraph is here alongside More than a Weapon, Seraph Key Codes and Resonate Stems and the addition of Rose in Crucible. You can also complete the Good Boy Protocol secret quest to make a new friend. We've also seen a new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, with has a chance of Hierarchy of Needs dropping upon completion. Earliear this year we had the arrival of King's Fall and King's Fall challenges, plus weapons including Doom of Chelchis and Touch of Malice. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Dead Messenger and Parasite.
How to complete The Variable exotic quest in Destiny 2
Vexcaliber is the reward at the end of a four part quest called The Variable. At the end of the quest you will be able to craft the weapon, and customize it to fit your needs.
Discovering and completing the Avalon mission will complete the first three of these four steps:
- Investigate the Gulch in the EDZ where Guardians have reported anomalous objects.
- Follow the digital traces.
- Explore the Vex network node in the EDZ and discover its secrets.
- Bring the object from the Vex network to the War Table for analysis.