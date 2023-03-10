How to unlock Vexcaliber and complete the secret mission The Variable in Destiny 2

Vexcaliber is an Exotic Glaive in Destiny 2. It debuted as part of the Lightfall Expansion, and is part of the hidden quest The Variable, and a secret mission called //node.ovrd.AVALON//, or Avalon for short.

This Glaive has a uniquely powerful defensive capability. Casting it’s shield generates a protective void overshield around you and nearby teammates.

This page will detail how to get Vexcaliber in Destiny 2, including how to unlock the Avalon mission, and how to complete the Variable Quest.

On this page:

Destiny 2: Lightfall