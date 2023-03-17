How to complete Unfinished Business, and unlock Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2.

Unfinished Business is an exotic quest in Destiny 2 that leads to Deterministic Chaos, one of Destiny 2’s most powerful Exotic Weapons.

This quest spans over a dozen steps, with fights, scavenger hunts, and one outstanding mission along the way. This Unfinished Business guide will walk you through all the steps, with some tips on how to complete some of the more difficult components.

Unfinished Business is available once you complete the main Lightfall campaign. Visit Nimbus in Neomuna and they’ll bestow the quest upon you.

How to find Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2, and other tips.

While the Unfinished Business quest is good at pointing you in the right direction a few of the steps can be a bit confusing or unclear. Here are some tips to help make things easier.

The third step, where you collect Cypher Quibits and extract data from Cloud Accretions has caused confusion among many players. The Qubits are dropped by defeating Vex on Neomuna. They are pretty ubiquitous on the planet, especially if you visit whichever area is the days Vex Incursion Zone. You will need to collect a total of 40 Qubits for this step.

To find Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2 you need simply find Neumuna’s harvestable resource, like Spinmetal on the Cosmodrome. Equipping the Resource Detector mod on your ghost shell makes tracking these down far easier. Extracting data from these consumes 8 Qubits, so it’s best to focus on building that stockpile before you focus on the Cloud Accretions.

The next step, where you are sent to retrieve the last data packet from Maya’s Retreat, is in the Southeast of Neomuna, through the caves and over the ridges. It’s a bit of a long trip, and you’ll need to clear several waves of adds before you can collect the data packet.

The What Remains mission is the grand finale, and takes you backwards through the Garden of Salvation raid. At several points progress will be stopped by the transparent red Vex barrier. Shoot the white cube structures to open these walls. Many of the cubes are protected by barriers, look for floating plates that reflect your bullets to shoot around them. Don’t bother equipping any armour mods that grant bonus ammo, you will do much of this mission with Deterministic Chaos, and an unlimited supply of ammunition.