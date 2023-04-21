Destiny 2 The Swarm god roll and drop location

The Swarm is a legendary Heavy Machine Gun in Destiny 2. It initially arrived during the Season of the Chosen, and has been brought back as part of the Season of Defiance.

This heavy weapon focuses on hitting hard, rather than fast, emphasizing high impact and damage, rather than rate of fire.

This page will detail how to get The Swarm in Destiny 2, and what to look for in a The Swarm god roll.

How to get The Swarm in Destiny 2 The Swarm is a Nightfall weapon, available exclusively when it is due up during the Nightfall Rotation. Farming The Swarm is all about timing. Every week the featured weapon that is available at the end of a Nightfall changes. In the Season of Defiance Nightfall Rotation, there are six different weapons that can drop, including The Swarm. Whether the weapon drops is a matter of luck, but you do have the ability to tip the scales in your favor. Increasing the difficulty also increases the odds of the Nightfall weapon dropping, from Rare at the lowest difficulty to Common at the highest. You can also equip the Ghost mod Prosperity (Vanguard). This gives playlist strikes and Nightfalls a chance to drop an additional piece of legendary gear upon completion. It's never been confirmed that this includes the Nightfall weapons themselves, but anecdotally it seems to have an effect.