Destiny 2 Militia's Birthright god roll and drop location
Instant boom, just add enemies.
Militia's Birthright is a legendary grenade launcher that has returned to Destiny 2 after a long absence.
This one-shot grenade launcher occupies your kinetic weapon slot, allowing you to save your heavy weapon slot for another lethal damage dealer.
This page will detail how to get Militia's Birthright in Destiny 2, and what a Militia's Birthright god roll looks like.
How to get Militia's Birthright in Destiny 2
Militia's Birthright is a Nightfall Weapon, and can only be found as a random drop at the end of a successful Nightfall Strike. To make things more challenging, which weapons can drop from a nightfall rotates on a week to week basis, so you will need to make sure Militia's Birthright is featured before attempting to farm it.
Once you confirm Militia's Birthright is possible(we recommend checking blueberries.gg), then you need to start running the Nightfall. You will have to rely on luck for the weapon to drop, but you can tip the scales in your favor.
The Nightfall has multiple difficulties, each designed to make the mission more challenging. A Nightfall weapon drop is rare at Adept difficulty, Uncommon at Hero, and Common at Legend or Master.
Militia's Birthright god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Militia's Birthright is best used as an add clearing area of effect weapon, and excel in PVE versus groups of cannon fodder enemies.
A perfect version of Militia's Birthright, or 'god roll' leans into that situational usage, by allowing you to quickly switch to and fire a grenade, then immediately transition back to your other weapons.
Here is our recommended Militia's Birthright god roll in Destiny 2:
- Linear Compensator
- Spike Grenades
- Quickdraw
- Auto-Loading Holster
Militia's Birthright is not the type of launcher this does big damage to a single enemy. Instead, it's all about area-of-effect (AOE) damage. Linear Compensator increases the blast radius to achieve that effect, and the boost to velocity and stability are nice complementary perks.
Spike Grenades add a 50% bonus to the initial impact damage of whoever is truck by the launced grenade. It's simple, and effective for hitting tougher enemies in groups.
Quickdraw allows you to pull out and ready your weapon extremely fast. The purpose of this build is to mix in quick grenade launches in between shots with your other guns, and this goes a long way to help achieve that.
Auto-Loading Holster is the perk that makes this a god roll. With it, Militia's Birthright reloads intself after being stowed for a few seconds. The idea is simple. Fire your other guns, then switch to this (ideally with Quickdraw) to fire a shot that clears an area, then switch away. After a few seconds repeat. This can give one Guardian the firepower to clear entire rooms in seconds.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!