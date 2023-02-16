Destiny 2 Love and Death god roll recommendation and drop location explained

Love and Death is a legendary Power Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2, added initially for the Shadowkeep Expansion, and updated during the Season of the Splicer.

This weapon is designed first and foremost to hit hard, with a slew of perks designed to maximize the pain it inflicts on your enemies.

This page will detail how to get Love and Death in Destiny 2, and what perks you need for a Love and Death God Roll.

On this page:

