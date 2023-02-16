Destiny 2 Love and Death god roll recommendation and drop location explained
A powerful grenade launcher with not one, not two, but three damage buffing perks to melt even the most stubborn of bosses.
Love and Death is a legendary Power Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2, added initially for the Shadowkeep Expansion, and updated during the Season of the Splicer.
This weapon is designed first and foremost to hit hard, with a slew of perks designed to maximize the pain it inflicts on your enemies.
This page will detail how to get Love and Death in Destiny 2, and what perks you need for a Love and Death God Roll.
How to get Love and Death in Destiny 2
Love and Death is one of the small handful of legendary weapons you can farm specifically, with a short quest to complete on the moon any time you want to get one.
You’ll need to visit the Lectern of Enchantment on the Moon, and acquire the Essence of Insanity quest. There will be two objectives, the first of which is simple: get 100 grenade launcher kills in Vanguard, Gambit, or Crucible playlists.
The second task is to recover the Bound Manacle. This is held by a special Hive Knight on the moon. There are no question markers to guide you, but it’s easy to find if you follow these steps.
- First, fast travel to Sorrows Harbor on the Moon.
- Next, follow the winding path to the South, leading to the Hellmouth.
- As soon as you emerge, look right and head to the entrance at the Northeast corner of the Hellmouth.
- Push forward until you reach the locked central room, and kill a Knight named Ehrath’ur, Eternal Blade to collect the Bound Manacle.
Once you’ve completed both tasks, return to the Lectern of Enchantment to turn in the quest, and collect a randomly rolled Love and Death.
You can repeat this quest is needed to farm more Love Death drops. Fortunately only need to collect the Bound Manacle once, each subsequent Essence of Insanity quest will only require the grenade launcher kills to be turn in ready.
Love and Death god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Love and Death is a DPS weapon, best suited to unleash large amounts of damage on targets, and larger/more powerful enemies.
The best version, or 'god roll', of Love and Death goes all in on maximizes damage output.
Here is our recommended Love and Death god roll in Destiny 2:
- Quick Launch
- Spike Grenades
- Field Prep
- Full Court
Grenade Launchers do two types of damage, impact and explosion. To maximize the potential of Love and Death, the increased projectile speed of Quick Launch does a lot to enhance the former. Not only is it easier to hit your target if the grenade arrived faster, but that extra velocity directly translates to an increase in impact damage.
Spike Grenades work synergistically with quick launch by increases impact damage to a target by 50%. Double the damage buffs, double the boss DPSing fun.
You could make a case for Auto-Loading holsters, allowing you to switch away from then back to Love and Death to fire more shots, but the extra rounds provided by Field Prep translate more directly into instant damage, and are the better option for dealing damage quickly.
Full Court makes it three damage buffing perks on one weapon. This adds a scaling increase to explosion damage (up to 25%) the longer the grenade round flies through the air. Bosses are almost always damaged from afar, making this a frequently active buff, and putting the final touch into a DPS menace of a grenade launcher.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!