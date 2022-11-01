Destiny 2 Horror Story god roll and drop location

Destiny 2 Horror Story god roll and drop locationAnd the bullets were coming from INSIDE THE GUN!
Horror Story is a legendary auto rifle which appears in Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost.
This is an extremely accurate auto rifle, capable of sustained damage over long distances, an unusual archtype for weapons of this type.
This page will detail how to get Horror Story in Destiny 2, and which Horror Story god rolls will help you put fear in the heart of your opponents.
On this page:
How to get Horror Story in Destiny 2
Horror story is one of the original Festival of the Lost weapons, and it continues to be available exclusively though that annual event.
Unlike other Festival of the Lost weapons, such as Mechabre, there are no quests or event challenges that directly reward Horror Story. Instead, the only way to receive Horror Story is as a random drop at the end of a Haunted Lost Sector.
All you can do is repeatedly run Haunted Lost Sectors to completion. The good news is drops rates of Festival of the Lost weapons is very high, and Haunted Lost Sectors do not take long to finish, so farming is fairly efficient.
Horror Story god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Horror Story has existed in one version or another for several years, and currently doen't have an origin trait. Instead, Guardians need to rely on a favorable mix of randomized perks in order to make Horror Story an especially useful auto rifle.
A 'god roll', of Horror Story will have an ideal set of perks that work well in conjuction with one another. While Horror Story is exceptionally easy to use, its base damage is somewhat lacking. A great build of this gun focuses instead on utility, in particuluar for challenging content like Legendary Lost Sectors.
Here is our recommended Mechabre god roll in Destiny 2:
- Rifle Scope SSF
- Accurized Rounds
- Ambitious Assasin
- Osmosis
Rifle Scope SSF is a middle ground between the standard low zoom optics, and the longer zoomed Rifle Scope ST. Like the ST version, Rifle Scope SSF has increased zoom and range, but it has a much smaller penalty to handling, making this a great auto rifle for fighting at a distance.
Accurized Rounds simply boosts the range of Horror Story. Given the improved zoom from the Rifle Scope, this gun starts to become extremely proficient at medium-long range.
Ambitious Assasin may be a somewhat controversial choice, conventional wisdom would tend to prefer the constant smaller reloads of Subsistence. However, Ambitious Assassin rewards careful planning, as it overfills the magezine following reloads after kills. This is perfect for making a few kills, taking cover while healing, then reengaging with an enormous number of bullets that can be fired uninterrupted.
Osmosis is the final piece that turns Horror Story into a great game for endgame content. The highest level activities will often lock your equipment. Osmosis embues the rounds fired with the same element as your class, giving your a third damage type you can deal to match enemy shields.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!