Destiny 2 Horror Story god roll and drop location

Horror Story is a legendary auto rifle which appears in Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost.

This is an extremely accurate auto rifle, capable of sustained damage over long distances, an unusual archtype for weapons of this type.

This page will detail how to get Horror Story in Destiny 2, and which Horror Story god rolls will help you put fear in the heart of your opponents.

On this page:

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 trailer