Destiny 2 Mechabre god roll and drop location

Mechabre is a sniper rifle that debuted in Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost event in 2022.

This rifle combines a Gundam inspired aesthetic with an aggressive frame that is both hard hitting, and easy to handle. It strikes a near ideal balance and can be strong in PvE (player versus environment) modes, and a game changer in PvP (competitive).

This page will detail how to get Mechabre in Destiny 2, and which Machabre god rolls you should pursue for maximum effect.

On this page:

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 trailer