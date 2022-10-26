Destiny 2 Mechabre god roll and drop location

Destiny 2 Mechabre god roll and drop locationThis sniper of yours is burning red. Its loud roar is telling you to grasp victory!
Mechabre is a sniper rifle that debuted in Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost event in 2022.
This rifle combines a Gundam inspired aesthetic with an aggressive frame that is both hard hitting, and easy to handle. It strikes a near ideal balance and can be strong in PvE (player versus environment) modes, and a game changer in PvP (competitive).
This page will detail how to get Mechabre in Destiny 2, and which Machabre god rolls you should pursue for maximum effect.
On this page:
How to get Mechabre in Destiny 2
Mechabre is exclusive to Festival of the Lost in 2022.
As with all of the Festival of the Lost weapons, you will need to particiate in the event in order to receive Mechabre.
A guarenteed Mechabre is awarded after completing the Gone but not Forgotten quest.
Another Mechabre can be earned by completing the Sniperstition Event Challenge.
While each of those will reward a single Mechabre, the primary source for farming is the Haunted Lost Sectors. These unique event activities have you and your fireteam fighting Headless Ones and a boss.
They also award Festival of the Lost weapons upon completion at a very high rate, including Mechabre.
Mechabre god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Every Mechabre has an Origin Trait, called Search Party, and a random suite of perks. Search Party grants improved aim down sights speed and movement speed while aiming down sights, as long as no allies are near.
The 'god roll', or best possible version of the gun, will depend on the user and application. That being said, there is one version of Mechabre that we can recommend to any player.
Here is our recommended Mechabre god roll in Destiny 2:
- Arrowhead Break
- Flared Magwell
- Snapshot Sights
- Opening Shot
As usual, Arrowhead Break is our recommendation for the barrel. Snipers are the highest ranged weapons in Destiny 2, so barrels that add additional range are wasted potential. Instead, the improved handling of Arrowhead Break will help to quickly aim and line up critical hits, while the boosted recoil stat make it much easier to repeatedly pepper strong enemies or finish off injured Guardians in the Crucible.
Flared Magwell increases stability, and improves reload speed, both key for maintaining sustained fire on targets. It's perfect for setting up DPS against hard targets, or keeping you in the action.
Snapshot Sights is the must have perk for sniping in PVP, and beneficial in PVE as well. This perk significanly increases the aim down sights animation speed, allowing Guardians to transition from seeing a targer to aiming and firing much quicker. It's a literal life saver in the Crucible, and great for players who rapdidly switch between their arsenal of weapons against The Darkness.
Mechabre is at its best when it can be quickly aimed, fired accurately, and ready to follow up as needed for the killing blow. Opening Shot gets this started with increased aim assist, boosted range, a narrowed accuracy cone, and smaller accuracy cone growth. In short, the first shot is much more likely to land accurately, killing most Guardians, and setting up the sustained accurate fire the rest of the roll is built around.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!