Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 Masks list, Haunted Lost Sectors location, and Halloween event rewards explained

Destiny's Festival of the Lost returns in 2022, bringing a taste of Halloween to the Tower and beyond.

The spookified Haunted Lost Sectors are back, bringing with them more Headless Ones, Candy, and a brilliant new Sniper Rifle for your head popping pleasure.

The Book of the Forgotton makes another appearence with all new stories to tell, and there is a brand new batch of Festival of the Lost Masks to collect.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 trailer

How to start Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost, dates explained Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost 2022 runs between October 18th and November 8th, starting and ending at the usual weekly reset time. To participate in Festival of the Lost, you simply need to have access to the Tower social space. From there, speak to Eva Lavante, who will give you an introductory quest - called Gone but Not Forgotten - allowing you to unlock Haunted Lost Sectors.

How to start Haunted Lost Sectors: Haunted Lost Sector location in Destiny 2 explained To gain access to Haunted Lost Sectors, you must first start the quest 'Gone but not Forgotten' Eva Levante gives you in the Tower. Eva will give you a Festival of the Lost Mask. Put that on and speak to her again. Now you can launch the Haunted Lost Sector by selecting it via a node at the Tower in your Director. You can also launch into a Haunted Lost Sector from within the Tower itself, by investigating the totem next to Eva.

Destiny 2 Gone but not Forgotten quest steps The Gone but not Forgotten quest will take you to the Haunted Lost Sectors for the first time, and explain how to flesh out the Book of the Forgotten. The Gone but not Forgotten quest steps are as follows: Speak with Eva to claim your Festival of the Lost mask. Equip the Festival of the Lost mask Eva gave you. Speak with Eva in the Tower. Enter a Haunted Sector via the node in your Director. Once there, complete a Summoning Ritual. Turn the Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages by defeating at least one Headless One and completing the Lost Sector. Return to Eva to learn more about your Manifested Pages. Turn your Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages. Speak with Eva in the Tower. Speak with Eva to claim your rewards. The key reward from Eva Levante is Mechabre, a new Sniper Rifle for Festival of the Lost that is extremely well suited for PVP, due to its quick handling and speed while aiming down sights.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 masks list A key attraction in Festival of the Lost each year is acquiring masks. These are ornaments which are equipped onto the Masquerader's Hood, which is given to you as part of the Lost but not Forgotten quest When wearing a Mask, you will earn Candy from defeating enemies, completing activities and bounties. Similar to how you would equip the Solstice armour during the Solstice of Heroes event, it's best to keep the Mask equipped for the duration to make sure you're getting drops! As with previous events, Masks are based on well-known characters and bosses. New Masks are released every year, as well as several returning from previous years. If you have kept a Mask from a previous year, then you are welcome to wear it during the latest Festival of the Lost event - so be sure to hang onto them! There are a total of eight new masks to earn, each with it's own criteria to unlock: Blueberry Mask - Complete the Lost but not Forgotten quest. Bread Mash - Complete activities in the Haunted Sector playlist. Caital Mask - Defeat combatants with Arc energy. Riven Mask - Complete ritual activities, including Strikes, Crucible matches, and Gambit matches. Savathun Mask - Complete 35 Haunted Sectors. Earn 17,500 Candy from activities. Fynch Mask - 300 Silver (available week 9) or 1,200 Bright Dust (available week 11). Star Horse Mask - 300 Silver (available week 10) or 1,200 Bright Dust (available week 11).