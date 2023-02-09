Destiny 2 High Albedo god roll and drop location
High Albedo is suddenly one of the best PVP weapons, so here's how to get it.
High Albedo is a legendary sidearm in Destiny 2, which debuted as part of the Beyond Light campaign.
This easy to acquire weapon received a major buff shortly before the Lightfall expansion, and is suddenly one of the better weapons in the game.
As it's been buffed, this page will detail how to get High Albedo in Destiny 2, and what parks you should be hunting in order to own the High Albedo god roll.
On this page:
How to get High Albedo in Destiny 2
High Albedo is a Beyond Light weapon. It can be found from a few different sources on Europa.
The most straight-forward is a Variks Weapon Quest. Simply visit Variks on Europa, navigate to his second page, and select the Europa Sidearm quest. It will cost 30 Herealways pieces, but will give you a few simple objectives to complete. Once you do so, return to Variks and he will hand over the gun. You can repeat this quest as long as you have the Herealways pieces to spare. You can also cancel the quest and repurchase it if you don't like the randomly assigned objectives.
High Value Target Brigs spawn regularly in both the Eventide Ruins and Cadmus Ridge sections of Europa. Look for versions of these enemies with an orange health bar and the moniker "Enforcer Brig". Defeat it, and a chest containing a random piece of Beyond Light equipment will appear. Finding a High Albedo will depend on luck and persistence. If you are solo in Eventide Ruins you may be able to quickly fast travel after defeating a High Value Brig to that same area and encounter another.
Finally, there is lost sector farming. It's simple, though extremely luck dependent. Simply clear out a lost sector, fast travel away, then come back and clear it again. We recommend Perdition, as it is pretty short.
High Albedo god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
High Albedo fires in a three round burst, and performs more like a close-range/high-speed pulse rifle. The key is to aim at the center of your target, and let the natural vertical pull of the weapon send the final rounds of bursts into heads and other critical areas.
An ideal, or 'god roll', High Albedo deals damage in rapid bursts, finishing foes with headshots, and is particularly effective in PVP for attacks while jumping or floating.
Here is our recommended High Albedo god roll in Destiny 2:
- Corkscrew Rifling
- Accurized Rounds
- Full-Auto
- Headseeker
By far the biggest weakness of a sidearm is range, and Corkscrew Rifling alleviates that somewhat, while also providing small boosts to stability and handling, making this a more user-friendly weapon to fire.
Accurized Rounds further improves the range of High Albedo. This is important not just for accuracy, but to mitigate the damage falloff the further away from your target you fire.
Full-Auto may be a somewhat controversial choice. Even with the perks above, High Albedo fires with quite a bit of kick, and other options here can help with that. Full-Auto is a bigger difference maker, however. With this you can just hold down the trigger and the weapon keeps firing. This frees you to concentrate solely on locating your cursor for accurate shots, which is much more important for delivering damage than any small statistical boosts.
Headseeker is the perk that unlocks the true potential of High Albedo. Landing body shots provides a short-term boost to critical hit damage. If you use High Albedo as intended, by focusing shots at center mass then allowing the recoil to orient the cursor over weak points, then this perk is frequently active, and exceedingly deadly, especially against other guardians in PVP.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!