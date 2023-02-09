Destiny 2 High Albedo god roll and drop location

High Albedo is a legendary sidearm in Destiny 2, which debuted as part of the Beyond Light campaign.

This easy to acquire weapon received a major buff shortly before the Lightfall expansion, and is suddenly one of the better weapons in the game.

As it's been buffed, this page will detail how to get High Albedo in Destiny 2, and what parks you should be hunting in order to own the High Albedo god roll.

On this page: