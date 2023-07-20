Destiny 2 Crowning Duologue god roll and drop location
A one of a kind rocket launcher for your favorite strand builds.
Crowning Duologue is a legendary rocket launcher in Destiny 2. This debuted during the Solstice of Heroes event during the Season of the Deep.
This is a particularly unique weapon; it's the only strand rocket launcher in Destiny 2.
This page will detail how to get Crowning Duologue in Destiny 2, and what constitutes a Crowning Duologue god roll.
On this page:
How to get Crowning Duologue in Destiny 2
Crowning Duologue is a Solstice of Heroes weapon. Like other event specific armaments, this means it's only available from specific activities, and during certain windows.
In this case, you will need to participate in the Bonfire Bash event. This can be launched from a terminal next to Eva Levante in the Tower, or via the Director. In this mode Guardians will be roaming an area called the European Ariel Zone, eliminating enemies and using special orbs they drop to kindle the titular bonfire. Clearing the event rewards every participant a few random drops, including a chance at (but not guaranteed) Crowning Duologue.
Whether the rocket launcher is awarded is purely a matter of luck. There is no limit to the number of times you can do the event, so repeating the Bonfire Bash is your only option to earn various rolls of the weapon. Also note that it is not tied to event specific currencies, having Silver Ash or Leaves does not affect your chances of picking up Crowing Duologue.
Crowning Duologue god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Crowning Duologue is a precision frame rocket launcher. That means it excels at accurate fire, but doesn't hit hard like the aggressive frame launchers. The best version, or 'god roll', of this weapon, takes advantage of its ease of use and unique position as a strand based weapon.
Here is our recommended Crowning Duologue god roll in Destiny 2:
- Linear Compensator
- Black Powder
- Demolitionist
- Chain Reaction (or Hatchling)
Linear Compensator is a "do it all" sort of barrel. This increases stability, velocity, and blast radius. Stability will mitigate some drawbacks on other perks, velocity increases direct impact damage, and blast radius makes the lethal area larger for AOE damage. It's a great mix to make this a more lethal weapon against groups of enemies.
Black Powder further enhances blast radius, which is one of our primary goals with this launcher. The drop off of stability is a small price to pay, and is largely canceled out by the stability buff from Linear Compensator.
Normally we'd recommend Auto-Loading Holster for a launcher, but Demolitionist can handle that for you if you use it correctly. This perk instantly reloads you when you throw a grenade, and adds back some grenade energy. Simply fire, throw, fire again into a group for explosive fun.
Chain Reaction is what most Guardians should use. Final blows create additional explosions that match the users subclass, dealing more damage to enemies. It's one of the best perks to erase and entire swarm of enemies, and makes this weapon so fun to use.
Hatchling does merit an honorable mention, however, when using the Strand subclass. Strand based builds will feast on the Threadlings that are spawned. These Threadlings not only seek out and damage enemies, but the strand based damage they do works in conjunction with strand mods and damage buffs, making the entire kit even more lethal.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!