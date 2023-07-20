Destiny 2 Crowning Duologue god roll and drop location

Crowning Duologue is a legendary rocket launcher in Destiny 2. This debuted during the Solstice of Heroes event during the Season of the Deep.

This is a particularly unique weapon; it's the only strand rocket launcher in Destiny 2.

This page will detail how to get Crowning Duologue in Destiny 2, and what constitutes a Crowning Duologue god roll.

On this page:

How to get Crowning Duologue in Destiny 2 Crowning Duologue is a Solstice of Heroes weapon. Like other event specific armaments, this means it's only available from specific activities, and during certain windows. In this case, you will need to participate in the Bonfire Bash event. This can be launched from a terminal next to Eva Levante in the Tower, or via the Director. In this mode Guardians will be roaming an area called the European Ariel Zone, eliminating enemies and using special orbs they drop to kindle the titular bonfire. Clearing the event rewards every participant a few random drops, including a chance at (but not guaranteed) Crowning Duologue. Whether the rocket launcher is awarded is purely a matter of luck. There is no limit to the number of times you can do the event, so repeating the Bonfire Bash is your only option to earn various rolls of the weapon. Also note that it is not tied to event specific currencies, having Silver Ash or Leaves does not affect your chances of picking up Crowing Duologue. The Season of the Deep is here alongside the Into the Depths quest. You can know go fishing too! Don't forget to keep an eye on the Lost Sector and King's Fall challenge rotation schedule!