Destiny 2 BxR-55 Battler god roll and drop location

BxR-55 Battler is a legendary pulse rifle which first appeared in Destiny 2's 30th Anniversary Pack.

This is designed as an homage to a gun of Bungie's past - the Battle Rifle from the Halo Series. It's an accurate and aggressive weapon that excels at repeated critical hits.

This page will detail how to get BxR-55 Battler in Destiny 2, and which BxR-55 Battler god rolls will help you slay your enemies like a certain famous Spartan.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Destiny 2 PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S - A True Next-Gen Advantage