Call of Duty welcomes 25m players to Warzone 2.0 in five days

Sharpshooter.
News by Victoria Kennedy
In just five short days, over 25 million Call of Duty players have dipped their toes into the waters of Warzone 2.0.

To put this figure into perspective, Warzone 1 reached 30 million players in 10 days. If Warzone 2 keeps up the same momentum, it is safe to assume it will soon exceed these figures.

Watch on YouTube
Warzone 2.0's launch trailer.

Activision shared the news of this milestone on its social media feeds, thanking those who have taken part in its frenzied battlegrounds so far.

This is not to say that Warzone 2.0 has been without its issues, however.

Over the weekend, there were multiple instances of players being taken out by invisible assailants. As well as this, other users discovered a bug that was reportedly locking them out of the free-to-play game unless they own Modern Warfare 2.

In fact, as Ishraq reported last week, Warzone 2's launch has been a little bit of a mess. Since its debut, players have been reporting a range of issues, from crashing clients to not being able to download the game at all.

In addition to all this, Activision Blizzard's Battle.Net client also disabled downloads last week across America and Europe.

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

