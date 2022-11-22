Call of Duty welcomes 25m players to Warzone 2.0 in five days

In just five short days, over 25 million Call of Duty players have dipped their toes into the waters of Warzone 2.0.

To put this figure into perspective, Warzone 1 reached 30 million players in 10 days. If Warzone 2 keeps up the same momentum, it is safe to assume it will soon exceed these figures.

Watch on YouTube Warzone 2.0's launch trailer.

Activision shared the news of this milestone on its social media feeds, thanking those who have taken part in its frenzied battlegrounds so far.

Thank you Call of Duty #Warzone2 players 💚 pic.twitter.com/gShG9I1fZl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 21, 2022

This is not to say that Warzone 2.0 has been without its issues, however.

Over the weekend, there were multiple instances of players being taken out by invisible assailants. As well as this, other users discovered a bug that was reportedly locking them out of the free-to-play game unless they own Modern Warfare 2.

In fact, as Ishraq reported last week, Warzone 2's launch has been a little bit of a mess. Since its debut, players have been reporting a range of issues, from crashing clients to not being able to download the game at all.

In addition to all this, Activision Blizzard's Battle.Net client also disabled downloads last week across America and Europe.